RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RGLXY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get RTL Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:RGLXY opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. RTL Group has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.