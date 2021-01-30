Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROYMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Liberum Capital raised Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.89. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Mail (ROYMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.