Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RDS.B opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.04. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27.

RDS.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.