Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $99.92

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.92 and traded as high as $104.60. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) shares last traded at $103.50, with a volume of 6,094,161 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RY. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$113.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$107.00 to C$113.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.13.

Get Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$147.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$106.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$99.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.4808973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total value of C$569,775.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$628,766.32.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.