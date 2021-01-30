Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €195.00 Price Target for Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €239.00 ($281.18) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €211.46 ($248.78).

Shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) stock opened at €186.52 ($219.44) on Wednesday. Allianz SE has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €199.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €183.90.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

