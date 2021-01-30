Royal Bank of Canada Increases The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $50.00

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on The AZEK from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The AZEK from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 67.61. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $263.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The AZEK by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

