Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $7.50 target price on the stock.

BB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Shares of BB opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $2,605,874.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,457 shares of company stock worth $4,285,061. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in BlackBerry by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

