Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Ross Stores reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

ROST opened at $111.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 132.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 713,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,609,000 after buying an additional 80,860 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

