Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 10,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Rosetta Genomics stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06. Rosetta Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

About Rosetta Genomics

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. operates as a genomic diagnostics company worldwide. The company's microRNA technologies based diagnostic tests include RosettaGX Cancer Origin for the identification of the primary site of metastatic cancer; mi-KIDNEY, a kidney tumor classification test for pathology samples; RosettaGX Reveal for the diagnosis of indeterminate thyroid fine-needle aspirate samples; and mi-LUNG diagnostic tests.

