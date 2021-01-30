Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.26-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.48. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 14.35-14.75 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $416.90.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $29.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.91. 1,192,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,336. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $422.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.77. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

