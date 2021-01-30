Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.26-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.48. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 14.35-14.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $416.90.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP traded down $29.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $392.91. 1,192,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,336. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $422.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.