Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROP stock opened at $392.91 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $422.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

