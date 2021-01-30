Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of RCI opened at $45.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.3914 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

