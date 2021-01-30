Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Lowered to $73.00 at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.93% from the stock’s previous close.

RCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $45.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.55. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 169,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

