Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,259,000 after purchasing an additional 579,492 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 42,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.55. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.3914 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.