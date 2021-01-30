Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $240.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $234.88.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $248.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.61. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $33,240.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,513,000 after buying an additional 163,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,959,000 after buying an additional 36,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after buying an additional 610,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,290,000 after buying an additional 1,050,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,385,000 after buying an additional 46,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.