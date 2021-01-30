Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Lowered to $240.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $234.88.
Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $248.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.61. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $268.91.
In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $33,240.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,513,000 after buying an additional 163,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,959,000 after buying an additional 36,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after buying an additional 610,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,290,000 after buying an additional 1,050,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,385,000 after buying an additional 46,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
Read More: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.