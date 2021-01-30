Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 199,848 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Robinson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 199,848 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,584,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 195,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 49.4% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 519,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 171,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 440,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE:HIO remained flat at $$4.91 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 261,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,108. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%.

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 152,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $757,811.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 7,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $37,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,939 shares of company stock worth $812,998.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.