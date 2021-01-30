Robinson Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 205,171 BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 205,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals accounts for 1.0% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

Shares of LEO remained flat at $$8.56 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,293. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.