Robinson Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 93,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 41,603 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CEV traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,268. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.0471 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

