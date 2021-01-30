Robinson Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 177.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,374 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund makes up 2.9% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 24.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 45,905 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,002,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $401,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMM traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 70,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,339. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

