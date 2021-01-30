Robinson Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,972 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the quarter. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals makes up 1.9% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 557,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 48,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Shares of VTN stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.