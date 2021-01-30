Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) (CVE:RBX) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) (CVE:RBX)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 118,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 123,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a market cap of C$248.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.43.

Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) (CVE:RBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.86 million for the quarter.

In other Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) news, Director Christian. A. Marti sold 58,000 shares of Robex Resources Inc. (RBX.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total transaction of C$27,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$113,740.

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits situated in west Mali.

