Robert W. Baird Boosts Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $44.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRSR. Barclays boosted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered Corsair Gaming from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.10.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,314,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.