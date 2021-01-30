Robert Paul Mack Sells 11,548 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $1,455,163.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,333.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Paul Mack also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Polaris alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of Polaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00.

NYSE:PII opened at $116.67 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 353.55 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.90.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Truist increased their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 26,004.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,184 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,067,000 after acquiring an additional 28,529 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Polaris by 98.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 48,179 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Polaris by 171.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Polaris by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.