Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 347,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,008 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $60,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in McKesson by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $174.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.29. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,887 shares of company stock worth $3,911,656. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

