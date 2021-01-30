Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 79,943 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,943 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $75,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.51 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

