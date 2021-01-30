Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 26,311 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 382,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,311 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $72,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,483,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in STERIS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194,134 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,762,000 after purchasing an additional 167,891 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in STERIS by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 604,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,476,000 after purchasing an additional 156,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in STERIS by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,972,000 after purchasing an additional 140,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STE stock opened at $187.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.24. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $203.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $1,813,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,952,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,162 shares of company stock worth $3,503,903. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. STERIS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.