Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 150,638 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,663,360 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 150,638 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HP were worth $90,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 1,286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPQ stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $604,056.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at $988,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $453,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

