Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,469,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,865 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $68,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

