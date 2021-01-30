Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 35,702 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,878 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 35,702 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of McDonald’s worth $172,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.05. The company had a trading volume of 144,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,356. The company has a market capitalization of $154.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.87.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

