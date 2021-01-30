Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 117.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 226,152 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $87,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $197.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.