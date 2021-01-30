Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 632,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $83,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.45.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $10,612,549.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,558 shares in the company, valued at $43,341,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $141.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.35 and its 200 day moving average is $112.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

