Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $334.46 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,474,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 249,777 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $334,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 30,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 100,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 80,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 92,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of CSCO opened at $44.58 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $188.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

