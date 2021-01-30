REVV Trading 18.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a market cap of $22.57 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV token can currently be bought for $0.0819 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00048792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00131277 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00266830 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00066258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00034517 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,721,938 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.