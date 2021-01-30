Reviewing Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) & Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB)

Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kuboo and Fair Isaac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuboo N/A N/A N/A Fair Isaac 18.26% 98.78% 16.29%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kuboo and Fair Isaac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A Fair Isaac 0 1 7 0 2.88

Fair Isaac has a consensus price target of $505.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.19%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than Kuboo.

Volatility and Risk

Kuboo has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kuboo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Fair Isaac shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kuboo and Fair Isaac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fair Isaac $1.29 billion 10.12 $236.41 million $8.55 52.64

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than Kuboo.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Kuboo on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuboo

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, financial crimes compliance, collection, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools through FICO Decision Management Suite, as well as associated professional services. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

