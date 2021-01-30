Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 524,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $13,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,131,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,503 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,716,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,627,000 after buying an additional 1,843,385 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,554,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,479,000 after buying an additional 275,373 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,671,000 after buying an additional 460,512 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,410,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $26.29 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

MDU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

