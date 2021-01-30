Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262,437 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $13,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in IHS Markit by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,882 shares of company stock worth $1,434,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

INFO opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.28. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

