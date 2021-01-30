Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,152 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $12,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,018,000 after buying an additional 1,203,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,727,000 after buying an additional 23,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,351,000 after buying an additional 264,594 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,548,000 after buying an additional 310,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,331,000 after buying an additional 204,283 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,270 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BJ opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJ. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.