Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 208,554 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Gentex were worth $13,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 257,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

GNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

