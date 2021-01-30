Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $14.33 Million Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 110.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,031 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Timken were worth $14,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in The Timken by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 42,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in The Timken by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,025,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

TKR stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average is $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $86.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,906.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $3,529,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108 over the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

