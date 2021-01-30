Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.19 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $12,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $69.20.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

In related news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,469.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $1,365,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,446,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.