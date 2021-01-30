Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $589,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $155.36. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.44.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.