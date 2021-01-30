Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,781,000 after buying an additional 2,752,460 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $81,373,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1,720.8% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,394,000 after buying an additional 890,532 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $52,591,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $59,944,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

HLT opened at $101.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of -87.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.95. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

