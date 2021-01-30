Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,217 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Nucor by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 13,914.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,476,783.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

Nucor stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

