ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $201.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total transaction of $292,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,329.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,020 shares of company stock worth $5,275,393. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

