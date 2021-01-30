ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

ResMed has raised its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years.

RMD stock opened at $201.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $201,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $1,635,926.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,393 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

