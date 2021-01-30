Research Analysts Set Expectations for D.R. Horton, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s FY2021 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

NYSE:DHI opened at $76.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average is $71.47. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

