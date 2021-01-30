Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/26/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/15/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at 140166 from $610.00 to $625.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $643.00 to $672.00.

1/12/2021 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $605.00 to $625.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $515.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $519.59. 6,737,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,098,390. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $528.39 and a 200 day moving average of $509.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Get NVIDIA Co alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.