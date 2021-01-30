Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Foundation Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Foundation in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

In related news, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Foundation by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Foundation by 531.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.