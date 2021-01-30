Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. CSFB set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.94.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) stock opened at C$19.37 on Thursday. Gibson Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.96 and a twelve month high of C$28.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Brown bought 10,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,057.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,815,711.39. Also, Director Sean Wilson bought 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,562.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,074 shares in the company, valued at C$1,669,313.66.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

